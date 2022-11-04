comscore Meth remains Oahu’s top overdose killer | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Meth remains Oahu’s top overdose killer

  • By Sophie Cocke scocke@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:09 p.m.

Methamphetamine continues to be the most deadly drug on Oahu, in contrast to a national trend of soaring deaths related to fentanyl, a powerful synthetic opioid, according to a new state dashboard that tracks metrics related to substance abuse and mental health disorders. Read more

