Coleman finishes strong in Hawaii men’s basketball’s first exhibition

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

There were mixed emotions for the University of Hawaii men’s basketball team after the Rainbow Warriors’ exhibition win over Hawaii Hilo on Thursday night, with three players making their return to the court after injuries a season ago. Read more

There were mixed emotions for the University of Hawaii men’s basketball team after the Rainbow Warriors’ exhibition win over Hawaii Hilo on Thursday night, with three players making their return to the court after injuries a season ago.

Noel Coleman scored 14 of his game-high 24 points in the second half in his first game back after missing much of last season with an orbital bone injury, but felt that UH’s defensive play and the Rainbow Warriors giving up 13 Hilo offensive rebounds put a damper on the 87-71 win at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

“I was excited to play again and be out there with my guys again. It wasn’t all too bad, but just not where we needed to be.” Coleman said. “We had to put the emphasis on defense and we didn’t do that, starting with me. Shots were falling, but not really happy about the game today.”

Coleman made six of UH’s 13 total 3-pointers and Juan Munoz made four in a strong 16-point, five-assist performance in his first game in a UH uniform.

Munoz, who arrived in Manoa last season but did not play due to a knee injury, left in the middle of the second half with what was described by UH coach Eran Ganot as a “non-contact” injury to his lower body.

“He was tremendous on the floor, and you could see what he’s capable of,” Ganot said. “It’s hard not to be emotional because nobody anywhere should be going through any of this, certainly him who’s already been through it.”

Samuta Avea, who played his first game in 972 days after opting out the 2020–21 season and missing last season with a back injury, attempted to throw down a couple of dunks in the first half but was fouled on both. The Hauula native finished the game with six points and three rebounds off the bench.

“It’s really hard because we all want it quick and Samuta wants it quick,” Ganot said. “I think he’s doing great in terms of taking those steps, and now he’s got some more game reps as he gets back to where he was.”

Hawaii Hilo scored the first basket of the game on Isaiah Ervin’s 3-pointer from the corner, and the Vulcans kept up with the Rainbow Warriors for the first five minutes, with the score tied at 9-9 with over 15 minutes remaining in the first half.

UH proceeded to go on a 19-5 run over the next seven minutes, using an 8-point run by Kamaka Hepa and Munoz’s 13 points in the final 8:32 of the half to fuel a lead that was as large as 18 points.

Munoz’s 13 points with three 3-pointers off the bench along with Samuta Avea’s six points helped UH outscore Hilo in bench points 23-0 in the first half as the Rainbow Warriors took a 13-point lead at the break.

Carlos Ramsey Jr. led Hilo with 21 points on 9-for-17 shooting. Aniwaniwa Tait-Jones added 14 points and made two of Hilo’s five 3-pointers in the game.