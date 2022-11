Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Chaminade men’s basketball team hung tough against Louisville before falling 80-73 in an exhibition game Thursday in Louisville, Ky.

Braden Olsen scored 19 of his 27 points in the second half and Jalen Brattain added 18 for the Silverswords, who led 65-64 after Isaac Amaral-Artharee’s free throw with 6:17 to play.

The Cardinals led 42-32 at halftime, but the Silverswords rallied to take a 45-44 advantage on Olsen’s free throw with 16:08 left. Chaminade’s largest lead was 50-44 with 14:54 remaining.

El Ellis scored 28 points to lead Louisville.

The Silverswords will conclude their exhibition road trip at Cincinnati at 2 p.m. on Monday.