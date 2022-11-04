How the Hawaii and Fresno State football teams match up

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

RAINBOW WARRIORS OFFENSE

WO—4 Jalen Walthall 6-1 170 Fr.

SB—8 Tamatoa Mokiao-Atimalala 5-10 180 Jr.

LT—75 Ilm Manning 6-4 295 Sr.

LG—52 Solo Vaipulu 6-2 280 Sr.

C—66 Sergio Muasau 6-0 315 So.

RG—71 Micah Vanterpool 6-6 315 Sr.

RT—77 Austin Hopp 6-6 310 Sr.

TE—85 Caleb Phillips 6-5 230 Sr.

WO—6 Zion Bowens 6-1 185 Sr.

QB—13 Brayden Schager 6-3 215 So.

RB—31 Dedrick Parson 5-8 205 Sr.

On any given Saturday, Sergio Muasau can be found at any of the three interior-line spots. With injuries to left guard Stephan Bernal-Wendt and center Eliki Tanuvasa, Muasau has played 398 snaps — 192 he made as the center. Muasau has not allowed a sack. At 6 feet, he is the shortest in the O-line rotation. But in a position of leverage, Muasau said, “low man wins. If I get my helmet under (an opponent’s) helmet every play, I win.” Muasau, who is expected to make his fifth start at center, is bracketed by four seniors. Left guard Solo Vaipulu and right guard Micah Vanterpool have been helpful in pre-snap identifications of defensive schemes. “They all help me make the calls during games,” said Muasau, who can bench press 405 pounds. The left-side tandem of Vaipulu and tackle Ilm Manning has been effective, but a strategic decision is looming. The plan has been to take advantage of an NCAA rule allowing a player to appear in up to four games and still claim a redshirt season. Vaipulu, who is being counted on to lead the 2023 O-line, has played in two games entering this final four-game stretch. Wideout Steven Fiso has been medically cleared and is expected to make his 2022 debut on Saturday. Fiso, who moved from tight end to wideout in the spring, is fast, athletic and, on extended plays, a fierce blocker. Caleb Phillips has adjusted to the expanded playbook that features more run-and-shoot concepts. At 6-5 and 230 pounds, Phillips is listed as a tight end. But in UH’s four-receiver sets, Phillips has as many routes as a slotback. His average targeted depth is 8.7 yards. “It’s fun because Coach (Timmy) Chang allows me to run around, and I also get to block,” said Phillips, who was a Stanford linebacker before transferring to UH last year.

RAINBOW WARRIORS DEFENSE

DE—96 Andrew Choi 6-1 250 Sr.

NT—55 Blessman Ta‘ala 6-2 305 Sr.

3T—90 John Tuitupou 6-4 300 Sr.

Dog—42 Jonah Kahahawai-Welch 6-2 230 Sr.

MLB—1 Penei Pavihi 6-3 245 Sr.

WLB—16 Logan Taylor 6-1 215 Sr.

NB—9 Malik Hausman 6-0 180 Sr.

CB—3 Hugh Nelson II 6-2 205 Sr.

S—33 Peter Manuma 6-0 190 Sr.

S—26 Leonard Lee 6-0 190 Sr.

CB—23 Virdel Edwards II 6-2 210 Jr.

In his first five games, will linebacker Logan Taylor averaged 8.6 snaps. But after Isaiah Tufaga suffered an injury, his time card increased to 62.7 plays per per game. The past two games, he has averaged a tackle every 4.3 plays. “It’s the best feeling,” Taylor said of tackling. “You get that first hit, you want some more of it. I like that.” Taylor has had the initial matchup against a slot, played the middle when Penei Pavihi moved to the edge, and also took a turn as a perimeter defender. Noah Kema and Nalu Emerson, a converted safety, also will be used on the second tier. Nickelback Malik Hausman moves up when the Warriors want to play three linebackers without substituting. Nose tackle Blessman Ta‘ala and 3-technique John Tuitupou are the anchors of the defensive line. While defensive end Andrew Choi has been solid in the run game, Ezra Evaimalo often is summoned when the Warriors’ go with a three-man front. JoJo Forest recovered from a leg injury, and started at corner last week. But the Warriors will need several cover defenders against Fresno State’s spread attack. Peter Manuma went from steady to star after moving from nickelback to safety at the start of conference play. Manuma often plays middle back when the Warriors employ a three-deep umbrella. Kaulana Makaula, a USC transfer and Punahou graduate, has found a role as a dime back, third safety and spy. Two weeks ago, he was assigned to track Colorado State’s Tory Horton in certain situations. “It’s been a good experience to be versatile and learn a lot of different positions,” Makaula said.

RAINBOW WARRIOR SPECIALISTS

PK/P—2 Matthew Shipley 6-1 180 Jr.

KO—46 Kyler Halvorsen 6-0 175 Fr.

LS—44 Solomon Landrum 5-11 215 Jr.

H—86 Ben Falck 6-6 230 Jr.

KR—22 Jalen Perdue 5-10 170 Sr.

PR—9 Dior Scott 5-9 175 Sr.

The Warriors have speedy options on kickoff returns, beginning with Jalen Perdue, who ran 100 meters in 10.73 seconds. He displayed his breakaway potential with a 58-yard return. Chuuky Hines (0.9 seconds over 10 yards) and Tylan Hines (prorated 21.76 mph over 10 yards) can offer jump-start potential if UH elects not to take the touchback. The Warriors have committed only five penalties in 253 special-team plays.

BULLDOGS OFFENSE

WR—2 Zane Pope 6-2 195 Sr.

WR—5 Jalen Moreno-Cropper 6-0 180 Sr.

WR—1 Nikko Remigio 5-11 185 Sr.

LT—69 Jacob Spomer 6-2 282 So.

LG—73 Jacob Isaia 6-3 310 Sr.

C—54 Bula Schmidt 6-1 294 Sr.

RG—51 Mose Vavao 6-3 320 Jr.

RT—75 Braylon Nelson 6-6 320 So.

TE—87 Raymond Pauwels 6-4 242 Sr.

QB—9 Jake Haener 6-1 200 Sr.

RB—7 Jordan Mims 6-0 205 Sr.

Three years ago, Jeff Tedford retired as head coach because of heart-related concerns. When successor Kalen DeBoer accepted the Washington job in December, Tedford, fully healthy, accepted an offer to return to the Bulldogs. Tedford convinced quarterback Jake Haener, who entered the transfer portal, to stay put, and then re-installed his version of the spread attack popularized at California and his first FSU stint. Tedford has likened Haener to former student Aaron Rodgers in preparation and huddle command. Haener is book smart (he keeps notes in binders filed by date and topic) and field savvy (72.7% accuracy). In the opener against Cal Poly, Haener completed 13 of his first 14 passes. After missing four games because of an ankle injury, Haener returned last week to lead the Bulldogs to two touchdown drives in a 13-second span in the final 70 seconds of a 32-28 comeback over San Diego State. “People aren’t going to feel bad for you,” Haener said of the time limit on sympathy for injuries. “So, that’s kind of just what I did. I put my head down, and did everything I could in the training room to get healthy as fast as possible.” A solid receiver group — Nikko Remigio (43 catches), Jalen Moreno-Cropper (51) and Zane Pope (10 grabs on 11 targets against SDSU) — was strengthened with Josh Kelly’s return from an injury. A favorite play is Remigio, starting from the right slot, running a post route while right wideout Pope breaks sharply to the outside. Running back Jordan Mims will miss right tackle Dontae Bull, who suffered a season-ending leg injury last week. But left guard Jacob Isaia has been effective on pulls and inside hooks. Isaia is a former ‘Iolani student who played four seasons at Michigan State before joining FSU this summer.

BULLDOGS DEFENSE

E—99 David Perales 6-3 255 Sr.

T—92 Gavriel Lightfoot 6-3 315 Fr.

T—5 Devo Bridges 6-2 242 Jr.

E—18 Isaiah Johnson 6-2 245 Sr.

LB—35 Malachi Langley 6-1 232 Jr.

LB—6 Levelle Bailey 6-2 218 Sr.

NB—43 Morice Norris 5-11 203 Jr.

CB—20 Cam Lockridge 6-0 183 Jr.

SS—27 L.J. Earley 5-10 183 Sr.

FS—32 Evan Williams 6-1 194 Sr.

CB—33 Bralyn Lux 5-11 175 Jr.

After missing four games because of an injury, free safety and co-captain Evan Williams returned to the lineup last week. Williams is an impactful hitter who can play in the box or drop when the Bulldogs play single-high coverage. Cornerback Cameron Lockridge, who made one of the Bulldogs’ four picks, has allowed 46.4% completions on receivers he’s covered. Lockridge was a Hawaii starter for two seasons before entering the transfer portal last December. The 4-2 front becomes an odd front when nickleback Morice Norris aligns as a stand-up end. Norris often plays a flat zone, pressing an inside receiver and then releasing him to the secondary. Malachi Langley is an old-school inside linebacker who likes to barrel into gaps. Defensive end Isaiah Johnson uses quickness to bracket the edge. The other end, David Perales, often draws a delayed blocker because of his power moves. Of Perales’ 28 tackles, 10 have been in the backfield, including a team-high 7.5 sacks. “Repetition every day,” Perales said of his success. Perales did not receive any Division I offers as a Merced High senior. He went to junior college for a year, committed to Sacramento State, and then eventually transferred to FSU in 2020. That year, he cross-trained at Aleman Boxing gym, hitting the heavy and speed bags “just to get my hand speed.” His footwork stems from hop-scotching on ladders (roped squares placed on the ground). “As soon as I fell in love with football, the major thing for kids is doing ladders,” Perales said. “I wanted to be good at ladders because I saw all the good football players were good at it. I think it translated through my whole career.”

BULLDOGS SPECIALISTS

K—48 Abraham Montano 6-1 190 So.

P/H—45 Carson King 6-0 204 Sr.

LS—36 Nick D’Ambra 6-1 225 Sr.

KR/PR—Nikko Remigio 5-11 185 Sr.

Cal transfer Nikko Remigio has re-energized the return units. Against UConn, Remigio had an 87-yard punt return TD, the Bulldogs’ first since 2013. Remigio also is averaging 22.1 yards per kickoff return. Remigio, who joined in January after a decorated career at Cal, attributes his sure-handed fielding to training with former NFL receiver T.J. Houshmandzadeh. Abraham Montano has found his groove, connecting on six of last seven FG attempts after missing four of his first nine. He is 1-for-4 from beyond 40 yards.