Long Beach State volleyball team has had its eye on Hawaii for a while
- By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 11:35 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM
Hawaii coach Robyn Ah Mow knows her team will have their hands full with Long Beach State.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree