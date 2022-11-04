Long Beach State volleyball team has had its eye on Hawaii for a while

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Entering his first season as Long Beach State’s head women’s volleyball coach, Tyler Hildebrand scheduled a match at Nebraska with nostalgia and preparation in mind.

For the former Cornhuskers assistant, the trip back to Lincoln brought back memories of his years coaching in the raucous Devaney Center.

But he also set up the September match with an eye on the first weekend in November and tonight’s meeting with Big West leader Hawaii in SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

“Obviously going back there was special and it’s great to play that team and it’s good for our RPI and all that,” Hildebrand said. “But the main message when we went there was, ‘This is a little bit of a dress rehearsal.’

“We’re going to have a similar crowd, or more, at Hawaii when we go play there. So we have to learn from this and feel what it’s like to hear those deafening roars when the home team scores.

“But what’s really cool about Nebraska and (Hawaii) is both cheer for good volleyball. … The fans are so knowledgeable and so respectful, it’s one of the beautiful things about our sport.”

Hildebrand hopes the Beach can implement the lessons from the Nebraska match (a loss in front of a crowd of 8,182) and last month’s four-set loss to UH in the Walter Pyramid in tonight’s rematch in Manoa.

The match will be Hildebrand’s 19th in Hawaii going back to his days as an All-America setter for Long Beach State’s men’s program (2003-06). He’s since visited as an assistant with the LBSU men and Nebraska’s indoor and beach programs. He also coached in the U.S. national program, working with local standouts Erik and Kawika Shoji along the way.

After Long Beach made an in-season coaching change just over a year ago, Hildebrand was hired to take over the women’s program last December and bolstered the roster with seven transfers.

Following a 5-3 start in nonconference play, the Beach stood at 1-3 in the Big West and tied for seventh place after UH pulled out a 25-20, 25-21, 15-25, 25-19 win on Oct. 1 in Long Beach. The victory was UH’s 10th straight in the series with LBSU.

The learning curve has since turned in the Beach’s favor and LBSU (15-6, 10-3 BWC) enters tonight’s match riding a nine-match winning streak — including five going to five sets — and alone in third place.

“We’ve really had to fight and claw and battle and be resilient to even get this opportunity to be in the hunt,” Hildebrand said.

“So we’re excited about that and now we gotta play the team that’s No. 1 in the conference. It’s just a great opportunity to see where we’ve come in that month.”

Still the all-time assists leader for the LBSU men’s program, Hildebrand has tutored freshman setter Zayna Meyer this season, giving her freedom to run an up-tempo attack to “create stress on the block.”

Meyer, a transfer from BYU, has won the Big West Setter of the Week award four times this season and moved into the conference lead with 10.24 assists per set, just ahead of UH’s Kate Lang (10.17).

“I’m really impressed with her because she’s made a lot of changes in freeing up and being dynamic and being creative,” Hildebrand said of the 6-foot-1 Meyer.

Outside hitter Morgan Chacon ranks third in the conference with 3.70 kills per set. Opposite Katie Kennedy, an All-Big West selection last season, has picked up her production in conference play with 3.07 kps.

Middle blocker Callie Schwarzenbach followed Hildebrand from Nebraska to Long Beach and leads the primary attackers with a .302 hitting percentage and 0.97 blocks per set (84 total).

In the back row, libero Dylan Dela Cruz has won the BWC Defensive Player of the Week award three times.

“They’re coached well, the defense and passing, they’re definitely going to bring it,” UH coach Robyn Ah Mow said. “And we have to make sure we do our assignments this time with the blocking.”

As for facing the Rainbow Wahine, Hildebrand’s focus starts in the middle with UH’s Amber Igiede, the Big West’s leader in points per set.

“She’s a lot to deal with and I think she’s a national team player,” Hildebrand said.

“It’s one of those teams where it’s not going to be a magical scouting report. You have to try to pressure them and get them off the net, and when you get them off the net you have to deal with the physicality on the left (side).”

