Scoreboard – Nov. 4, 2022

CALENDAR

Today

VOLLEYBALL

Big West women: Long Beach State vs. Hawaii, 7 p.m. at Simplifi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

SATURDAY

BASKETBALL

College women: scrimmage, Hawaiian National Team vs. Hawaii Pacific, 4:30 p.m. at St. Francis’ Shark Tank.

SOCCER

PacWest: Hawaii Pacific vs. Chaminade, women at noon.; men at 2:30 p.m. Games at Saint Louis School.

VOLLEYBALL

Big West women: Cal State Fullerton vs. Hawaii, 7 p.m. at Simplifi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

BULLETIN BOARD

FOOTBALL

McKinley High School is seeking a head varsity football coach. Duties include: teaching/coaching of correct, proper and safe football techniques and administrative

duties such as staffing and monitoring of grades, attendance and character

development. Minimum requirements:

college degree, previous football coaching experience (high school level or higher

preferred), NFHS Fundamentals of

Coaching certified. Deadline: Nov. 18. Submit resume to: McKinley School; Attn: athletic director Bob Morikuni; 1039 South King St.; Honolulu, Hawaii 96814 or e-mail Bob.Morikuni@k12.hi.us

ILH

Girls JV

Thursday

Maryknoll 45, Damien 26

Big West Standings

Conf. Pct. GB Overall Hawaii 11-1 .917 — 14-6 UCSB 10-2 .833 1 14-8 Long Beach St. 10-3 .769 1½ 15-6 Cal Poly 9-3 .750 2 12-10

UC Irvine 7-5 .583 4 14-8 CS Fullerton 6-7 .462 5½ 12-9

UC San Diego 4-8 .333 7 11-13 UC Davis 4-8 .333 7 9-13 CS Northridge 2-10 .167 9 7-17 CSU Bakersfield 2-10 .167 9 5-19 UC Riverside 2-10 .167 9 4-17

Today

Long Beach State at Hawaii, 7 p.m.

UC Santa Barbara at CSU Bakersfield

UC Davis at UC San Diego

UC Riverside at UC Irvine

Cal State Northridge at Cal Poly

Saturday

Cal State Fullerton at Hawaii, 7 p.m.

UC Davis at UC Irvine

Cal State Northridge at CSU Bakersfield

UC Riverside at UC San Diego

UC Santa Barbara at Cal Poly

Nov. 10

CSU Bakersfield at UC Riverside

UC Irvine at UC San Diego

Cal Poly at UC Davis

Nov. 11

Hawaii at UC San Diego, 5 p.m.

Long Beach State at Cal State Northridge

Cal State Fullerton at UC Santa Barbara