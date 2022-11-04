Scoreboard | Sports Scoreboard – Nov. 4, 2022 Today Updated 9:11 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The Star-Advertiser welcomes results of most events. Contact us promptly after games to ensure coverage. >> Call: 529-4321 / 529-4322. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. CALENDAR Today VOLLEYBALL Big West women: Long Beach State vs. Hawaii, 7 p.m. at Simplifi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. SATURDAY BASKETBALL College women: scrimmage, Hawaiian National Team vs. Hawaii Pacific, 4:30 p.m. at St. Francis’ Shark Tank. SOCCER PacWest: Hawaii Pacific vs. Chaminade, women at noon.; men at 2:30 p.m. Games at Saint Louis School. VOLLEYBALL Big West women: Cal State Fullerton vs. Hawaii, 7 p.m. at Simplifi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. BULLETIN BOARD FOOTBALL McKinley High School is seeking a head varsity football coach. Duties include: teaching/coaching of correct, proper and safe football techniques and administrative duties such as staffing and monitoring of grades, attendance and character development. Minimum requirements: college degree, previous football coaching experience (high school level or higher preferred), NFHS Fundamentals of Coaching certified. Deadline: Nov. 18. Submit resume to: McKinley School; Attn: athletic director Bob Morikuni; 1039 South King St.; Honolulu, Hawaii 96814 or e-mail Bob.Morikuni@k12.hi.us ILH Girls JV Thursday Maryknoll 45, Damien 26 Big West Standings Conf. Pct. GB Overall Hawaii 11-1 .917 — 14-6 UCSB 10-2 .833 1 14-8 Long Beach St. 10-3 .769 1½ 15-6 Cal Poly 9-3 .750 2 12-10 UC Irvine 7-5 .583 4 14-8 CS Fullerton 6-7 .462 5½ 12-9 UC San Diego 4-8 .333 7 11-13 UC Davis 4-8 .333 7 9-13 CS Northridge 2-10 .167 9 7-17 CSU Bakersfield 2-10 .167 9 5-19 UC Riverside 2-10 .167 9 4-17 Today Long Beach State at Hawaii, 7 p.m. UC Santa Barbara at CSU Bakersfield UC Davis at UC San Diego UC Riverside at UC Irvine Cal State Northridge at Cal Poly Saturday Cal State Fullerton at Hawaii, 7 p.m. UC Davis at UC Irvine Cal State Northridge at CSU Bakersfield UC Riverside at UC San Diego UC Santa Barbara at Cal Poly Nov. 10 CSU Bakersfield at UC Riverside UC Irvine at UC San Diego Cal Poly at UC Davis Nov. 11 Hawaii at UC San Diego, 5 p.m. Long Beach State at Cal State Northridge Cal State Fullerton at UC Santa Barbara Previous Story Television and radio – Nov. 4, 2022