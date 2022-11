Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

“My body, my choice” is a great slogan, but not entirely true. After an abortion, the body parts discarded are not parts of the woman. They are actually the body parts of an unborn person who will never experience the joys of laughing, crying or doing good deeds.

I admire women, since they have the greatest role in bringing up the young and continuing the human race. I also have empathy for those whose lives are cut short at an early age.

Warren Fukushima

Pearl City

