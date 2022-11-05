Letters: Republicans targeting Social Security, Medicare

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

John Tamashiro expressed hope that voters will make choices based on factual information, and then goes on a fear-mongering, fact-free rant (“Voters have experienced failures of Democrats,” Star-Advertiser, Nov. 3). Read more

John Tamashiro expressed hope that voters will make choices based on factual information, and then goes on a fear-mongering, fact-free rant (“Voters have experienced failures of Democrats,” Star-Advertiser, Nov. 3).

Here are some facts: Republicans have no plans to fix inflation or immigration, but they do have plans to make the rich richer and cut Social Security and Medicare.

I, too, hope voters will make choices based on facts.

Jim Keefe

Waikiki

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter