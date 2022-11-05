comscore Letters: Republicans targeting Social Security, Medicare
Letters: Republicans targeting Social Security, Medicare

John Tamashiro expressed hope that voters will make choices based on factual information, and then goes on a fear-mongering, fact-free rant (“Voters have experienced failures of Democrats,” Star-Advertiser, Nov. 3). Read more

