Editorial: Testing for lead in Hawaii schools

The findings of lead in water in the majority of Hawaii’s 178 elementary schools should be concerning enough to swiftly carry out remediations. That means legislators cannot bobble funding for necessary plumbing-fixture replacements; and that overall, there should be more comprehensive testing of kids’ blood lead levels.

Water sampling over the past two years found the highest lead levels came from a kitchen sink at the Hawaii School for Deaf and Blind: 2,054 parts per billion (ppb), a stunning 137 times the 15 ppb action level set by the Environmental Protection Agency. Also, the fact that 9% of samples collected from that school had lead levels above the threshold should put it atop the list for mitigations.

About 74% of the 178 elementary schools tested had elevated lead levels from a sink or water fountain — but it’s somewhat positive that less than 5% of the 10,669 samples had levels that require remediation actions. Still, that 5% equates to several hundred sources of tainted drinking water, such as a Hanalei Elementary School kitchen sink with lead at 379 ppb; a Haiku Elementary water fountain with lead at 340 ppb; and an Iroquois Point Elementary water fountain with 128 ppb. There’s some relief in that of 117 child-care facilities tested, elevated lead levels were detected in only 3% of samples.

Younger children are particularly at risk of lead toxicity. High blood lead levels are especially dangerous for the developing brains of young keiki, says the EPA, and can cause learning disabilities, lower IQs and behavioral problems. Slowed growth, headaches and hearing problems also can occur.

Unlike some states, Hawaii doesn’t mandate blood lead level testing of kids, so the extent of this health issue isn’t known. Even among recipients of Medicaid, which requires such blood testing, only 38.8% of kids here aged 1 and 2 were tested, noted a 2020 report by the Hawaii Children’s Action Network. More testing should be occurring.

As for lead in schools’ water, the state plans to replace plumbing fixtures in all of the locations where lead registered above 5 ppb — a laudable decision that errs on the side of caution beyond the EPA’s 15 ppb action level — then do followup water testing to ensure contamination has been eliminated.

The Health and Education departments had hoped to start repairs using $1.85 million approved by the Legislature in May, but that funding was allotted only through June 30, too tight a window for proper procurement. Luckily, $2 million was secured via a federal grant to get work started — but next session, lawmakers and others must ensure that funds for this important effort won’t fall through the cracks.

Online: See lead testing results at 808ne.ws/DOElead