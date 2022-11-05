comscore Incumbent and political newcomer face off for District 4 Honolulu City Council seat
Hawaii News

Incumbent and political newcomer face off for District 4 Honolulu City Council seat

  • By Ashley Mizuo amizuo@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:15 a.m.

The Honolulu City Council District 4 race is the only one in the general election featuring an incumbent seeking reelection. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii auto sales lose traction, but 2023 outlook brighter

Scroll Up