comscore Studies provide insight into Waikiki beach erosion
Hawaii News

Studies provide insight into Waikiki beach erosion

  • By Mark Ladao mladao@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:15 a.m.

University of Hawaii researchers used drone surveys of Waikiki to figure out how sand moves around its beaches over time, and their findings suggest that sea-level rise and more “extreme” waves will exacerbate beach erosion. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii auto sales lose traction, but 2023 outlook brighter

Scroll Up