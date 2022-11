Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The University of Hawaii beach volleyball team was well-represented on Friday at the inaugural AVCA Fall Collegiate Beach Pairs Championship in Huntsville, Ala.

In pool play, the Hawaii duo of All-Americans Kaylee Glagau and Brooke Van Sickle went 2-1. The No. 33 seed also earned a major upset, knocking off the tournament’s top seed of Paige Kalkhoff and Raelyn White of Florida State 21-14, 33-31. Hawaii’s second duo of Kylin Loker and Jaime Santer, seeded 35th, went 3-0, notching wins over teams from Stetson, Cal and New Orleans.

Both teams advance to the single-elimination 48-team championship bracket today. Glagau and Van Sickle will take on Stanford’s Xolani Hodel and Madeleine Kriz. Loker and Santer received a bye into the round of 32, and will face either Ella Reames and Kyra Thompson of the College of Charleston or Lucie Pokorna and Alice Pratesi of Florida International.