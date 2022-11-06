comscore Column: Duke Aiona is wise and will deliver
Editorial | Insight | Island Voices

Column: Duke Aiona is wise and will deliver

  • By Sanoe Songsong
  • Today
  • Updated 12:35 a.m.
  • COURTESY PHOTO Sanoe Songsong

    COURTESY PHOTO

    Sanoe Songsong

As a member of the younger generation born and raised in Hawaii, I have grown up seeing the effects of empty promises made by our elected officials. Read more

Previous Story
Editorial: Should recreational cannabis for adults be next?

Scroll Up