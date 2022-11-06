Column: Duke Aiona is wise and will deliver

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

As a member of the younger generation born and raised in Hawaii, I have grown up seeing the effects of empty promises made by our elected officials. Promises that silence the voices of Hawaii’s people rather than listening to them. Promises that only stayed promises. These empty “promises” made by our leaders not only breed discouragement and apathy but equate to outright deceit.

Leaders of our state who have made these empty promises have left us hopeless, especially the younger generations. As time has passed, many of us have progressively lost hope in being able to comfortably and safely live here in Hawaii.

Based on the current state of our community — with projects that are never completed on time or within budget, the ever-increasing cost of living, lack of real justice for victims of crime, and no visible evidence of change — we need a leader who will not just make promises, but one who seeks to understand different perspectives and who is willing to act. We need someone truly wise and experienced in their work. We need someone who can change our outlooks from hopelessness to hopefulness. Most importantly, we need someone we can trust, who will deliver, and who will reconcile our negative perceptions of leadership in Hawaii.

That is why I am choosing to vote for Duke Aiona for our next governor.

As a born and raised local Hawaiian, I can trust that Aiona understands the culture, the people of Hawaii, and how to serve our community best. He appreciates and relates to the unique lifestyle of our local community and gives me confidence that he will make decisions with our best interests at heart. Aiona not only understands but has true empathy for the people of Hawaii, free from self-serving political ambitions or greed.

As a passionate sportsman throughout his high school and college career, and as a coach, Aiona recognizes and applies the value of working as a team — particularly with those with different skills, experiences and perspectives. Aiona also is an accomplished legal professional and has an admirable track record as a judge and former lieutenant governor of our state.

Sadly, drug abuse is a tremendous issue here in Hawaii and has had devastating effects on local families and communities. Aiona is committed to combating drug abuse for our people, which endangers our safety and the future of our youth. He has actually taken action toward solving this issue by initiating Hawaii’s very first drug court program. This program offers necessary drug rehabilitation, and not only ensures more stability and safety for our people, but a second chance for those who suffered too.

Aiona has been making a positive impact on our entire community and I have no doubt that he will continue to transform Hawaii for the better as governor. Ultimately, Duke Aiona is a leader I can trust to deliver on his promises through tangible solutions.

Sanoe Songsong, a Kamehameha School class of 2020 graduate, is at the University of Hawaii, class of 2024.

