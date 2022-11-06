comscore Column: Don’t legalize recreational pot in isles
Editorial | Island Voices

Column: Don’t legalize recreational pot in isles

  • By Robert Cavaco
  • Today
  • Updated 12:35 a.m.
  • COURTESY PHOTO Robert Cavaco

    COURTESY PHOTO

    Robert Cavaco

When considering the legalization of recreational marijuana, we’re afraid the risks — an almost certain increase in crime and the additional harm to Hawaii’s youth for example — far outweigh any financial benefit to the state. Read more

Previous Story
Editorial: Should recreational cannabis for adults be next?

Scroll Up