Letters: Big Oil keeps gas prices high

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

I read with dismay John Tamashiro’s letter (“Voters have experienced failures of Democrats,” Star-Advertiser, Nov. 3). Read more

I read with dismay John Tamashiro’s letter (“Voters have experienced failures of Democrats,” Star-Advertiser, Nov. 3). It seems Tamashiro has bought into the Republican narrative blaming all the economic ills we are experiencing on Democrats.

He encourages us to do some fact-checking. Fair. Let’s examine the facts. We common folk are experiencing significant price increases at the pump. True. However, the fact is that the billions more we are paying are going to line the pockets of Big Oil, which has recorded record profits while we suffer the consequences of their greed.

Meanwhile, if the Republicans win back Congress, they promise further tax breaks for the big corporations. Facts. Check ’em out.

Wallace Ryan Kuroiwa

Kaimuki

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter