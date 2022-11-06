Editorial | Letters Letters: Big Oil keeps gas prices high Today Updated 12:31 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! I read with dismay John Tamashiro’s letter (“Voters have experienced failures of Democrats,” Star-Advertiser, Nov. 3). Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. I read with dismay John Tamashiro’s letter (“Voters have experienced failures of Democrats,” Star-Advertiser, Nov. 3). It seems Tamashiro has bought into the Republican narrative blaming all the economic ills we are experiencing on Democrats. He encourages us to do some fact-checking. Fair. Let’s examine the facts. We common folk are experiencing significant price increases at the pump. True. However, the fact is that the billions more we are paying are going to line the pockets of Big Oil, which has recorded record profits while we suffer the consequences of their greed. Meanwhile, if the Republicans win back Congress, they promise further tax breaks for the big corporations. Facts. Check ’em out. Wallace Ryan Kuroiwa Kaimuki EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Letters: Aborted babies are not part of woman’s body