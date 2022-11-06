Letters: Elections driven by our fear

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

This midterm election is not only about what Democrats want or what Republicans want. This 2022 midterm election is about people’s reactions to fear.

In these modern times, fear wears a lot of different disguises: People are afraid of (fill in the blank): locals, haoles, Blacks, whites, Hispanics, Asians, Polynesians, rich people, poor people, homeless people, young people, old people, powerful people, powerless people, abortionists, anti-abortionists, men, women, the truth. And, sadly, there’s more.

How, then, did we get to this point in our nation’s history? When did we begin to emphasize differences over similarities? Will we be able to continue being a nation built on compromise, tolerance and equal applications of the law?

I hope these are not rhetorical questions. We’ll know in a few days.

Glenn Kondo

Kualapuu, Molokai

