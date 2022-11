Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

This week’s synopses

“Dearest Lady”

Episodes 109-110

6:40 p.m. today

Heung-gia is taken aback when Jean-paul takes her to Bobae’s house. Gyu-chan informs Jean-paul that Heung-­gia and his family have issues, which leaves Jean-paul perplexed. Ah-jung and Woo-hyuk are in their sweet honeymoon state. Ah-reum asks Heung-gia to come clean about her deeds.

Episodes 111-112

7:45 p.m. today

Byung-ki tries to take his daughter away from Ah-jung. She refuses to let him take her, but no one understands how much Sae-rom is suffering. Sae-rom tells Ah-jung she wants to live with her father. Young-kwang finds out Heung-­gia hired an imposter to pose as Jean-paul’s mother. The imposter tells Jean-paul the truth, upsetting Jean-paul. Ah-jung is faced with choosing between her daughter and Woo-hyuk.

“Goodbye to Goodbye”

Episodes 17-18

6:45 p.m. Monday

Sang Jin kneels in front of Young Hee as Ok Ja looks on. Min Soo gets a conscription notice. Police arrest Su Cheol on an assault charge. Ok Ja begs Young Hee to leave her husband.

Episodes 19-20

6:50 p.m. Tuesday

Su Cheol tells Min Soo about Jung Hyo’s mother’s pregnancy and parents’ responsibilities. Sang Jin gives Se Young money to put out the fire. Sang Jin gets in trouble at work.

“Secret House”

Episodes 25-26

7:45 p.m. Wednesday

Tae-hee proposes to Ji-hwan. They had to be married for her to donate her organ to Seol. Jin-ho and Ji-hwan suspect the kidnapper is someone within their close circle. Jin-ho calls the number the police provided and Yang Man-soo picks up. Ji-hwan reaffirms his suspicion and thinks Sook-jin is the one who has his mother. Ji-hwan traces a call and heads off to find his mother.

Episodes 27-28

7:45 p.m. Thursday

Sook-jin sees Kyeong-seon at a market. She confronts Yang Man-soo. Ji-hwan makes a report to the police, but they respond with a nonchalant attitude. Sook-jin, on the other hand, uses all her power to hinder the investigation.

“Uncontrollably Fond”

Episode 5

7:50 p.m. Friday

No Eul is on the verge of being canned from the production company. Junyeong learns of Jitae’s existence. Junyeong hires No Eul to film his concert.

Episode 6

7:50 p.m. Saturday

Junyeong and No Eul’s scandal makes headlines. As the news of their relationship creates a buzz all over the country, they seek refuge at an isolated beach. No Eul wakes up alone in an unfamiliar place. She hears from Guk Yeong about Junyeong’s disappearance.

Jeff Chung is general manager of KBFD TV, which televises Korean dramas with English subtitles. Reach him at 521-8066 or jeffchung@kbfd.com.