comscore Short film about Native Hawaiian tree snail to air Hawai‘i International Film Festival
Features | On the Scene

Short film about Native Hawaiian tree snail to air Hawai‘i International Film Festival

  • By John Berger jberger@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:34 a.m.
  • COURTESY DANIEL A. KELIN II Daniel A. Kelin’s contributions as an actor and playwright include starring as Seymour in “Little Shop of Horrors” at Manoa Valley Theatre in 1987, and writing and starring in “Shipwreck’d on the Body Beautiful, or the Tats Dancing Man” at Kumu Kahua Theatre in 2019.

    COURTESY DANIEL A. KELIN II

    Daniel A. Kelin’s contributions as an actor and playwright include starring as Seymour in “Little Shop of Horrors” at Manoa Valley Theatre in 1987, and writing and starring in “Shipwreck’d on the Body Beautiful, or the Tats Dancing Man” at Kumu Kahua Theatre in 2019.

Raised in Michigan and Vermont, Daniel A. Kelin II earned a degree in theater at the University of Vermont and then decided to continue his education at the University of Hawaii at Manoa. Read more

Previous Story
Column: Too much of a good thing can lead to nutrient deficiencies

Scroll Up