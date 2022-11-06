2 dead following hang glider crash near Kaena Point
- By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:34 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
LEILA FUJIMORI / LFUJIMORI@STARADVERTISER.COM
Authorities on the scene of a hang gliding crash near Kaena Point.
LEILA FUJIMORI / LFUJIMORI@STARADVERTISER.COM
Police vehicles are seen near the area where two people died in a hang gliding crash near Kaena Point.
-
Craig T. Kojima/CKOJIMA@ STARADVERTISER.COM
The site of a fatal Kaena Point hang gliding accident.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree