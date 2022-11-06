comscore 2 dead following hang glider crash near Kaena Point
Hawaii News

2 dead following hang glider crash near Kaena Point

  • By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:34 a.m.
  • LEILA FUJIMORI / LFUJIMORI@STARADVERTISER.COM Authorities on the scene of a hang gliding crash near Kaena Point.

    LEILA FUJIMORI / LFUJIMORI@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Authorities on the scene of a hang gliding crash near Kaena Point.

  • LEILA FUJIMORI / LFUJIMORI@STARADVERTISER.COM Police vehicles are seen near the area where two people died in a hang gliding crash near Kaena Point.

    LEILA FUJIMORI / LFUJIMORI@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Police vehicles are seen near the area where two people died in a hang gliding crash near Kaena Point.

  • Craig T. Kojima/CKOJIMA@ STARADVERTISER.COM The site of a fatal Kaena Point hang gliding accident.

    Craig T. Kojima/CKOJIMA@ STARADVERTISER.COM

    The site of a fatal Kaena Point hang gliding accident.

Two men died in a powered hang glider crash Saturday morning at Kaena Point State Park on Oahu’s North Shore. Read more

Previous Story
Studies provide insight into Waikiki beach erosion

Scroll Up