comscore Kokua Line: Can I keep Hawaii rebate sent to deceased spouse?
Hawaii News | Kokua Line

Kokua Line: Can I keep Hawaii rebate sent to deceased spouse?

  • By Christine Donnelly cdonnelly@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:34 a.m.

Question: I finally received my rebate check but it was for $600, even though my husband passed away three months ago. I deposited the check, but now I am wondering, must I send half of it back? Read more

Previous Story
Studies provide insight into Waikiki beach erosion

Scroll Up