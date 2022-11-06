comscore Paniolo Hall of Fame to induct 9 new members
Hawaii News

Paniolo Hall of Fame to induct 9 new members

  • By Linsey Dower ldower@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:33 a.m.
  • COURTESY PHOTOS John Tavares, Morrency Dudoit, William Beckley

    COURTESY PHOTOS

    John Tavares, Morrency Dudoit, William Beckley

  • COURTESY PHOTOS David Kauwe, Clifford Dudoit, James Hapakuka

    COURTESY PHOTOS

    David Kauwe, Clifford Dudoit, James Hapakuka

  • COURTESY PHOTOS Theodore Akau, James Ho‘opai, Robert von Tempsky

    COURTESY PHOTOS

    Theodore Akau, James Ho‘opai, Robert von Tempsky

The Paniolo Hall of Fame will induct nine new members Nov. 19 during the Hawaii Cattlemen’s Council Annual Convention. Read more

Previous Story
Studies provide insight into Waikiki beach erosion

Scroll Up