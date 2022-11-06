Paniolo Hall of Fame to induct 9 new members

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Paniolo Hall of Fame will induct nine new members Nov. 19 during the Hawaii Cattlemen’s Council Annual Convention. Read more

This year’s honorees, five of whom are being recognized posthumously, come from the islands of Hawaii, Molokai and Maui. With this year’s additions, the Paniolo Hall of Fame will comprise 166 inductees.

“The paniolo culture is really admired and revered,” said Alan Gottlieb, one of the founders of the Paniolo Hall of Fame. “These are the folks that are stewards of the environment, and the Hawaiian cowboy is the man or woman on the ground every single day.”

Paniolo have existed in Hawaii since before cowboys were introduced to the U.S. mainland, and their work is still recognized as a special part of the state’s culture, Gottlieb said.

“The culture is certainly alive and well,” he said. “But some of those stories are just so special, so we wanted to make sure we captured those.”

The 2022 inductees are Hawaii island’s Theodore Akeni Sonny Akau Jr. and David Hogan Kauwe of Parker Ranch, William Malulani Kaleipaihala Beckley of Little Mexico Ranch, and James William “Kimo” Ho‘opai Jr. of Kahua, Parker, Kehena, Palani and KL Cross ranches; Molokai’s Clifford Kuhoupio Dudoit of Puu O Hoku, Molokai Ranch and Kapualei, and Morrency Duke Kealiikanakaole “Porky” Dudoit of Molokai Ranch; and Maui’s James Hapakuka Sr. of Ulupalakua Ranch, John M.P. “Jackie” Tavares of Wailanui Farm and Huelo Ranch, and Robert Gordon “Boy” von Tempsky of Erewhon, Ulupalakua and Kaupo ranches.

Since its inception in 1999, the Paniolo Hall of Fame has compiled portraits, short biographies and oral histories pertaining to the lives and contributions of its members, all of which are publicly available on the Paniolo Hall of Fame website.

New members are selected once every two years. This year’s nominees were originally to be announced in 2021; however, the COVID-19 pandemic prevented the Hawaii Cattlemen’s Council from convening until this year, Gottlieb said.

The members are selected from nominations based on three categories. “We have a founder’s category, for people who started ranches,” Gottlieb said. “And then there’s a manager’s category and then the cowboy category.”

The Paniolo Hall of Fame exhibit is on permanent display at the Paniolo Preservation Society’s museum at Pukalani Stables in Waimea, Hawaii; however, it will be temporarily moved to the Waikoloa Beach Marriott Resort & Spa, where the luncheon and ceremony will take place.

For more information on Paniolo Hall of Fame inductees and nominations and the upcoming convention, visit the Hawaii Cattlemen’s Council website at hicattle.org.

Linsey Dower covers ethnic and cultural affairs and is a corps member of Report for America, a national service organization that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues and communities.