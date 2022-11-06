Fresno State leaves Hawaii football team in the dark
- By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:32 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Fresno State defensive back Carlton Johnson defends during the first half.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Fresno State running back Jordan Mims runs for a touchdown as Hawaii defensive back Leonard Lee trails during the first half.
-
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Fresno State defensive end David Perales takes down Hawaii quarterback Brayden Schager during the first half.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree