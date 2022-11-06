comscore Hawaii basketball’s Juan Munoz out for season with Achilles injury
Hawaii basketball’s Juan Munoz out for season with Achilles injury

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii guard Juan Munoz drives to the basket ahead of Hawaii Hilo forward Nadjrick Peat on Thursday.

University of Hawaii men’s basketball player Juan Munoz will undergo surgery for a season-ending injury to his right Achilles, the program announced Saturday. Read more

