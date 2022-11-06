Hawaii basketball’s Juan Munoz out for season with Achilles injury

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

University of Hawaii men’s basketball player Juan Munoz will undergo surgery for a season-ending injury to his right Achilles, the program announced Saturday.

The injury will likely end Munoz’s six-year college career.

Munoz, a 6-foot point guard, missed the entire 2021-22 season after suffering an ACL tear in his left knee.

He worked his way back to good health and received medical clearance for this coming season. Munoz participated in the Rainbow Warriors’ closed-door scrimmage on the mainland last week.

He came off the bench to score 16 points on 6-for-9 shooting and amass five assists in 20 minutes in Thursday’s exhibition against Hawaii Hilo in SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. But in the second half, he suffered the Achilles injury, with UH officials deeming it to be from a non-contact play.

It was a tough setback for Munoz and the ’Bows, who were counting on the Longwood transfer to serve as an on-court leader.

Munoz developed into an all-league player at Longwood during his four-year stint. But his tenure was hindered with two injuries to his right ACL. He appeared to be in good health when he entered the transfer portal after the 2020-21 season.

But during last year’s preseason, Munoz suffered an ACL injury to his left knee. He underwent season-ending surgery.

In an interview last week, Munoz spoke of his anticipation of returning to the court.

“Watching last year was tough,” Munoz had said. “But seeing how amazing the crowd was and getting behind the guys was a great feeling. I can’t wait to put on the UH jersey for the first time and play for the islands.”

JoVon McClanahan, a third-year ’Bow, will likely move into the starting role at point guard. McClanahan started against Hilo in the exhibition.

Noel Coleman, who played the two, also has experience at the point.

The ’Bows open the season against Mississippi Valley State in Friday’s opening round of the Outrigger Rainbow Classic.