The two University of Hawaii beach volleyball duos were knocked out of the champions bracket of the inaugural AVCA Fall Collegiate Beach Championship on Saturday in Huntsville, Ala.

The pair of Kylin Loker and Jaime Santer, who earned a bye in the first round of the champions bracket by going undefeated in pool play, advanced to the round of 16 with a win over Florida Atlantic’s Jillienne Cangelosi and Christine Jarman. But the duo was defeated by Washington’s Chloe Loreen and Natalie Robinson 17-21, 21-16, 15-13 with a spot in the quarterfinals on the line.

The other Hawaii pair of Kaylee Glagau and Brooke Van Sickle was upset in the first round of the champions bracket, falling to Texas A&M-Corpus Christi’s Kiley Lewis and Giuliana Poletti-Corrales 24-22, 21-16.

Both teams are now in the consolation brackets. Glagau and Van Sickle played two matches in the 33rd bracket, earning wins over teams from Cal and Stetson. They will play against UAB today and will need two wins to claim the win in the bracket. Santer and Loker will play in the ninth bracket today, where they will take on Grand Canyon.

HPU soccer sweeps Chaminade

The Hawaii Pacific women’s and men’s soccer teams both defeated rival Chaminade on Saturday at Saint Louis field in the regular-season finale for both teams.

The women’s team took the field first, defeating Chaminade 2-0. Justice Valdez scored both goals for the Sharks (5-8-3, 4-5-1 PacWest). Chaminade finished the season at 7-6-3 overall and 4-3-3 in the PacWest, marking its first winning season.

The men played next, with Sebastian Pavez scoring two goals, including the game-winner in the 87th minute to lead HPU to a 2-1 win. The Sharks ended the season 8-6-2 and 6-4, while the Silverswords finished 2-10-2 and 2-7.