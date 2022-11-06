comscore Rainbow Wahine and ‘Iolani basketball sisters stick together
Rainbow Wahine and ‘Iolani basketball sisters stick together

  • By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:32 a.m.
  • COURTESY DAWN WAHINEKAPU Jovi Lefotu, left, and Lily Wahinekapu as youth basketball players.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Jovi Lefotu and Lily Wahinekapu are expected to share the floor for the first time in an official college game on Monday.

The goal was first laid out in “bold sparkly letters.” A board on which Lily Wahinekapu and Jovi Lefotu printed their basketball dreams has hung in their home since early in their elementary school years. Read more

