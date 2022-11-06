comscore Rainbow Wahine attack right up the middle in beating Cal State Fullerton
Sports

Rainbow Wahine attack right up the middle in beating Cal State Fullerton

  • By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:32 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii middle blocker Amber Igiede puts a kill past CSU Fullerton outside hitter Lyla Traylor (24) and middle blocker Bianca Martinez (12) during the first set.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Hawaii middle blocker Amber Igiede puts a kill past CSU Fullerton outside hitter Lyla Traylor (24) and middle blocker Bianca Martinez (12) during the first set.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii setter Kate Lang keeps the ball in play on a CSU Fullerton kill attempt during the second set.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Hawaii setter Kate Lang keeps the ball in play on a CSU Fullerton kill attempt during the second set.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii’s Tiffany Westerberg puts down a kill against CSU Fullerton outside hitter Danielle Jefferies.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Hawaii’s Tiffany Westerberg puts down a kill against CSU Fullerton outside hitter Danielle Jefferies.

Right from the start and through to the finish, Hawaii’s middles played a central role in Saturday’s sweep of Cal State Fullerton. Read more

Previous Story
Television and radio - Nov. 5, 2022
Next Story
Hawaii Real Estate Sales: Sept. 19 – 23, 2022

Scroll Up