Letter: State needs lab here to test water samples

One of the most serious problems frustrating the efforts of the state of Hawaii and its people to address the Red Hill catastrophe is our inability to efficiently, accurately and promptly test water samples affected by fuel leaks. Read more

Long delays in getting testing performed on the mainland, as well as Navy obfuscation and procrastination, have repeatedly prevented the state and the Board of Water Supply from taking prompt action to safeguard the health of our people. It’s time to take control over this essential function.

Is it not a worthy investment of public funds for the Legislature, if not the U.S. Congress, to appropriate funds to procure a viable and cost-efficient laboratory in Honolulu to safeguard our critical water supply?

Francis M. Nakamoto

Moanalua Valley

