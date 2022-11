Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Methamphetamine was the most deadly drug on Oahu in 2020 and 2021, causing 107 of 131 overdose deaths. While fentanyl is a growing cause of mortality elsewhere in the U.S., meth remains the toxic drug of choice here.

More data with statewide figures are coming. The state Department of Health, University of Hawaii and other partners have created a portal to track overdose deaths, emergency room visits related to substance abuse (here, alcohol is the most common culprit) and the prevalence of substance abuse and mental health disorders. The information can be used to track whether interventions are working or substance abuse is increasing.