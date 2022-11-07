comscore Editorial: Urgent need to protect coastlines
Editorial | Our View

Editorial: Urgent need to protect coastlines

  • Today

Shoreline hardening and the loss of Hawaii’s beaches to erosion and sea-level rise are growing concerns for all the state’s residents, as those living inland share the public right of access to and enjoyment of Hawaii’s beaches and coastal areas. Read more

Previous Story
Column: Duke Aiona is wise and will deliver

Scroll Up