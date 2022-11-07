comscore Hawaii bankruptcies keep sinking despite fear of possible recession
Hawaii News

Hawaii bankruptcies keep sinking despite fear of possible recession

  • By Dave Segal dsegal@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:31 p.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM ”<strong>The banks and credit card companies routinely scare folks away from filing. And why shouldn’t they? It is in their best interests to keep the debt alive and to keep accruing that sweet interest.”</strong> <strong>Ed Magauran</strong> <em>Bankruptcy attorney</em>

Hawaii bankruptcies continue to defy the odds and keep dropping even though most economists predict that the country is headed toward a recession early next year. Read more

