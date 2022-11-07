Hawaii state laboratory reclaims full certification
By Sophie Cocke scocke@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 11:22 p.m.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / 2020
The state Department of Health Laboratories Division in Pearl City has regained its full certification for testing drinking water samples by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency after several improvements to the facility. The state Legislature allocated $14 million for repairs at the site.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
State of Hawaii Department of Health Laboratory Facility in Pearl City.