comscore Hawaii state laboratory reclaims full certification
Hawaii News

Hawaii state laboratory reclaims full certification

  • By Sophie Cocke scocke@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:22 p.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / 2020 The state Department of Health Laboratories Division in Pearl City has regained its full certification for testing drinking water samples by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency after several improvements to the facility. The state Legislature allocated $14 million for repairs at the site.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / 2020

    The state Department of Health Laboratories Division in Pearl City has regained its full certification for testing drinking water samples by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency after several improvements to the facility. The state Legislature allocated $14 million for repairs at the site.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM State of Hawaii Department of Health Laboratory Facility in Pearl City.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    State of Hawaii Department of Health Laboratory Facility in Pearl City.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has finally given the Hawaii state laboratory the OK after downgrading its certification status more than three years ago after an inspection found multiple issues with the condition of the building. Read more

Previous Story
Kokua Line: Can I keep Hawaii rebate sent to deceased spouse?

Scroll Up