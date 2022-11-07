BeachBows finish play at Fall Nationals

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Hawaii beach volleyball team wrapped up the AVCA Fall Collegiate Beach Championship at John Hunt Park in Alabama with a 9-5 record over the three-day event.

The pair of Kylin Loker and Jaime Santer had a strong weekend, starting 3-0 in pool play and making a run to the Round of 16 of the Champions Bracket. Loker and Santer entered the final day of the event seeking the ninth-place prize in the 64-team tournament, but lost to Grand Canyon’s Samaya Morina and Dana Roskic in a hard-fought 21-19, 12-21, 15-12 match.

Kaylee Glagau and Brooke Van Sickle were knocked out in the opening round of the Champions Bracket, but won three straight matches in consolation play. Glagau and Van Sickle beat UAB’s Mikayla Law-Heese and Adriana Pereira 21-17, 21-15 on Sunday, but saw their win streak snapped by Florida International.

The Rainbow Wahine will complete their fall schedule on Thanksgiving weekend, hosting UCLA in a two-day event at Queen’s Beach. The matches will begin on Friday, Nov. 25 at 1 p.m., and Saturday, Nov. 26 at 9 a.m.

Bryan and Mamiya win Sunset Pro

Hawaii surfers Gabriela Bryan and Barron Mamiya emerged victorious from the all-Hawaii finals Friday in the WSL Sunset Pro at Sunset Beach, a regional Qualifying Series 1000 event.

Bryan beat a stacked field in the women’s final, featuring Challenger Series competitors Brianna Cope, Nora Liotta and Eweleiula Wong. Bryan began the final with a 6.00 on her first wave. She lost the lead after Liotta’s 6.50 ride, but regained the lead for good after exchanging 7.25 rides with Wong at the 11-minute mark. Byran earned the top spot with a score of 13.25, Liotta finished in second with an 11.00, and Wong scored 10.50 for the third-place finish.

The men’s final, featuring Mamiya, Billy Kemper, Shion Crawford, and Kai Paula, was another close finish. Mamiya opened the round with an excellent 8.00, but scored an average of 1.53 on his next three rides and saw the lead taken away from him by Kemper with scores of 7.00 and 5.60. With less than 10 minutes left in the final, Mamiya stole the lead back with another strong ride, scoring 7.35 for a final score of 15.35 and the event title. Kemper finished second with a score of 12.60, while Crawford finished third with an 11.40.