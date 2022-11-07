comscore BeachBows finish play at Fall Nationals
Hawaii Beat | Sports

BeachBows finish play at Fall Nationals

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 11:35 p.m.

The Hawaii beach volleyball team wrapped up the AVCA Fall Collegiate Beach Championship at John Hunt Park in Alabama with a 9-5 record over the three-day event. Read more

Television and radio - Nov. 6, 2022

