comscore Jerry Campany: State football is time for memories to be made
Hawaii Prep World | Sports

Jerry Campany: State football is time for memories to be made

  • By Jerry Campany
  • Today
  • Updated 11:47 p.m.

This will be a November to remember. It always is. The Hawaii High School Athletic Association’s state football championships begin on Friday, a set of tourneys so good that even a hundred administrators have a hard time screwing it up. Read more

Previous Story
Television and radio - Nov. 6, 2022
Next Story
Television and radio – Nov. 7, 2022

Scroll Up