Letter: Raised crosswalks pose safety hazard in Kaneohe

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

All of the raised crosswalks on Kaneohe Bay Drive (and probably all the others in the area) should be removed or redone. Read more

All of the raised crosswalks on Kaneohe Bay Drive (and probably all the others in the area) should be removed or redone.

Cars should be able to comfortably drive over them at the speed limit, but these are too high to drive over even at the reduced warning speed.

They are a traffic hazard, as people suddenly have to slow down way below the speed limit, which will cause accidents. The humps on the Pali Highway are fine, so why not make these the same?

Another city-caused traffic hazard is on Mokulele Drive, where lane-marking lines are painted about 3 feet out from parked cars, where bicyclists normally ride. This forces bicyclists out into the now narrowed traffic lane, causing dangerous conditions for cyclists.

The city is wasting money on projects like these instead of more effective measures like embedded warning lights and pavement warning paint approaching crosswalks.

Bob Gould

Kaneohe

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter