Letter: UH should give up Division I football

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The University of Hawaii has the worst football team in the Mountain West. Read more

The University of Hawaii has the worst football team in the Mountain West.

It has poor coaching, the worst stadium in Division I football that UH can’t even fill, very poor student participation even though the stadium is now on campus, outrageous ticket prices considering the team and the stadium, $25 parking with no tailgating.

Just drop football.

Carl Bergantz

Kaneohe

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter