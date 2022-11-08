Letter: What will gun-toting citizens do in public?

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

I am curious. Outside of the shooting ranges or hunting grounds already available to them, what do these concealed- or open-carry gun-toting citizens propose to do on Honolulu’s city streets, parks and crowded beaches? Read more

Frighten kupuna and toddlers? Threaten teenagers whose beach antics might be too rowdy for their trigger-sensitive fingers? Shoot drivers who cut them off in traffic?

In more than three decades of living in Hawaii, I’ve never seen the need for a self-created militia.

Given the anger and hostility pervading the mainland these days, I’d strongly caution against expanding gun rights in our aloha state.

Perle Besserman

Kakaako

