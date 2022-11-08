comscore Letter: What will gun-toting citizens do in public?
Editorial | Letters

Letter: What will gun-toting citizens do in public?

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

I am curious. Outside of the shooting ranges or hunting grounds already available to them, what do these concealed- or open-carry gun-toting citizens propose to do on Honolulu’s city streets, parks and crowded beaches? Read more

Previous Story
Letter: State needs lab here to test water samples

Scroll Up