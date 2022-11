Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

There is a limit to how much leeway procrastinating voters can get. That limit is 7 p.m. on Election Night. Read more

There is a limit to how much leeway procrastinating voters can get. That limit is 7 p.m. on Election Night.

By 7 tonight, voters who have not mailed in their ballots or dropped them off previously have to be in line, at either a Voter Service Center or a dropbox (locations are linked at elections.hawaii.gov). And they can’t sneak in at 7:05 — there will be monitors marking the end of the line on the hour.

But voters who have to attend to getting registered, have misplaced their ballots or have other issues really should get there a lot earlier. Really.