Hawaii News Hawaiian Telcom to cut emissions By Star-Advertiser staff and news services Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Hawaiian Telcom said Monday that it has set a target to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by 40% by 2030. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Hawaiian Telcom said Monday that it has set a target to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by 40% by 2030. Its target is in line with the latest climate science and science-based target guidelines for information and communication technology companies. Hawaiian Telcom is formulating a climate action plan based on this new target for emissions reduction. The target of 40% emissions reduction by 2030 is also in alignment with the objectives of the Paris Agreement to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius to reduce the risks and effects of climate change. Hawaiian Telcom also publicly released its greenhouse gas emissions inventory for 2021, which will form its baseline for reductions. Hawaiian Telcom’s long-term target is to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to net-zero by 2040. Previous Story Hang glider crash victim was a Texas teenager