Hawaiian Telcom to cut emissions

Hawaiian Telcom said Monday that it has set a target to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by 40% by 2030. Its target is in line with the latest climate science and science-based target guidelines for information and communication technology companies. Hawaiian Telcom is formulating a climate action plan based on this new target for emissions reduction.

The target of 40% emissions reduction by 2030 is also in alignment with the objectives of the Paris Agreement to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius to reduce the risks and effects of climate change. Hawaiian Telcom also publicly released its greenhouse gas emissions inventory for 2021, which will form its baseline for reductions.

Hawaiian Telcom’s long-term target is to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to net-zero by 2040.