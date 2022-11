Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Kaiser Permanente has hired the following physicians:

>> Paul Uong, to the internal medicine department of the Honolulu medical office. Uong previously was an internal outpatient physician at the Acute Response Clinic in Garland, Texas.

>> Shali Zhang, to the dermatology department of the Honolulu medical office. Zhang previously worked at Straub Medical Center in Honolulu and Kaiser Permanente in San Francisco.

