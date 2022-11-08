comscore Top seats up for grabs in Hawaii general election as vote ends
Hawaii News

Top seats up for grabs in Hawaii general election as vote ends

  • By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:43 a.m.
  Hawaii voters have until 7 p.m. today to vote in person at serv­ice centers. Above, a collaboration of community organizations hosted a final get-out-the-vote event Monday in front of the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands offices in Kapolei.

    

    

  Wendy Kikuno prepared to put ballots into the drop box at City Hall on Monday.

    

    

  At top, elections specialist Doris Lam watched as cars lined up to drop off ballots at the drive-thru box at Honolulu Hale on Saturday.

    

    

  Above, elections clerk Mitch Hughes assisted voters Saturday inside Honolulu Hale.

    

    

Hawaii voters will have their last chance today to decide who they want to represent them in Congress along with offices including the next governor, legislative and council seats, the Office of Hawaiian Affairs and mayors of Maui and Kauai. Read more

