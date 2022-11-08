comscore Ultralight crash victims identified
Ultralight crash victims identified

  By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:35 p.m.

The Honolulu Medical Examiner’s Office on Monday identified the victims of Saturday morning’s fatal crash of a powered hang glider as 58-year-old Marc Hill of Waialua and 17-year-old AJ Lazear of Flower Mound, Texas. Read more

