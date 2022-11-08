comscore Utility, bank power HEI’s quarterly revenue over $1 billion
Hawaii News

Utility, bank power HEI’s quarterly revenue over $1 billion

  • By Dave Segal dsegal@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:38 p.m.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. topped $1 billion in quarterly revenue for the first time due to a steady performance from its electric utility operations and strong loan growth from subsidiary American Savings Bank. Read more

Previous Story
Hang glider crash victim was a Texas teenager

Scroll Up