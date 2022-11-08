comscore UH’s Lang wins BWC Setter of the Week
UH’s Lang wins BWC Setter of the Week

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 11:47 p.m.

Hawaii sophomore Kate Lang was named the Big West women’s volleyball Setter of the Week on Monday, picking up her second award of the season. Read more

At 2-8, Hawaii football team going through youth movement

