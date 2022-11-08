UH’s Lang wins BWC Setter of the Week

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hawaii sophomore Kate Lang was named the Big West women’s volleyball Setter of the Week on Monday, picking up her second award of the season.

Lang averaged 11 assists per set while directing a UH attack that hit a combined .307 in sweeps of Long Beach State and Cal State Fullerton over the weekend.

Lang posted her seventh double-double of the season with 29 assists and 11 digs and contributed four kills in UH’s 26-24, 25-18, 25-18 win over the Beach last Friday. She had 37 assists, two kills and six digs against Cal State Fullerton in a 25-18, 25-18, 25-18 victory on Saturday.

The Rainbow Wahine (16-6, 13-1) hold a one-match lead over UC Santa Barbara in the Big West standings and take a six-match winning streak into this week’s road trip. UH plays at UC San Diego on Friday and UC Irvine on Saturday.

Chaminade repeats as PacWest champion

Freshman Ajack Malual put down a season-high 13 kills, while Greta Corti added 10 kills in Chaminade’s 25-23, 22-25, 25-22, 25-20 win over Holy Names as the Silverswords claimed their second straight PacWest title.

Chaminade (21-7, 16-1 PacWest) has clinched at least a share of the PacWest title with three games left. Second-place Point Loma (14-4 PacWest), with two games left to play; and third-place Fresno Pacific (13-4 PacWest), with three games left to play, still have slim chances to catch the Silverswords for a share of the title.

Chaminade can clinch the title outright with a win in Wednesday’s match at Academy of Art.

Silverswords fall in preseason finale

The Chaminade men’s basketball team concluded a three-game Midwest road trip against Division I opponents on Monday, falling to Cincinnati 98-55 at Fifth Third Arena.

The Silverswords lost to Ohio State to start the trip, before pushing Louisville to the brink in an 80-73 loss in their second exhibition game.

Isaac Amaral-Artharee led Chaminade with 16 points, while Ross Reeves, Raazhel Watkins and Jalen Brattain each chipped in with nine points. Reeves also grabbed a team-best seven rebounds.

Michigan transfer David Dejulius led Cincinnati with a game-high 24 points. The Bearcats shot 57.8 percent in the game, including a blistering 20-for-28 first half.

Chaminade will open the regular season Friday, hosting Alaska Anchorage for the PacWest/GNAC Challenge at the Shark Tank. Tip-off is scheduled for 4:30 p.m.