Standout WR Kalili feels a special connection to Nanakuli

For many in the Valley of Nanakuli, this is about hometown pride.

The Valley is everything to David Kalili. Nanakuli’s resurgence to the OIA Division II crown, just three years after finishing the 2019 season with just 19 players, is classic.

“What we’re good at is playing for our families, our community,” David Kalili said. “And the name across our chest. My dad (Chris) and all my siblings (one brother, three sisters) all graduated from Nanakuli. I’m the last. My dad played baseball and met my mom (Krissy) in the Army. She was born in Florida.”

Kalili is among the best of the best. He has 41 receptions for 713 yards (17.3 yards per catch) and 11 touchdowns, even as most defenses mark him in pass coverage.

“In terms of development, you can see that he’s worked hard in the offseason,” longtime Kaiser coach Tim Seaman said. “He runs really good routes; understands where he needs to be, based on coverage; and his yards-after-catch ability is what sets him apart. “Every time he touches the ball, he’s a threat to score. He’s an explosive playmaker. Nanakuli’s staff does a great job of putting him in position to make plays. He’s really tough to stop coming out of the slot. He’s one of the best receivers in the state, in my opinion.”

With a tenacious defensive unit and a reliable offensive line, this has been a time of great production by skill position players at Nanakuli. That includes converted tight end Hansen Salausa-Kaawa at quarterback (19 TD passes). After a 16-0 nonconference loss at Maui, which later challenged Lahainaluna for the MIL Division I title, Nanakuli has reeled off nine wins in a row to capture the OIA D-II championship.

Nanakuli coach Kili Watson has 21 seniors at the helm, including co-captain Kalili.

“David is Mr. Reliable in all aspects,” Watson said. “As a person, he is well-mannered, respectful, hard working, disciplined. He’s already admitted to some colleges. His play on the field speaks for itself. He shows up to practice, works hard. Not your loudmouth captain. He’s selective on when to speak. That’s a good attribute as a young adult, thinking before you talk.”

It has come full circle for the Golden Hawks, who were 10-0 in 2014 before losing to Kamehameha-Hawaii in the title game of the D-II state tournament. Kalili was a little baller at Nanakuli Elementary back then.

“I definitely remember the year they went all the way to the state championship. Their bus was leaving (campus) and all the kids were on the fence line cheering for them,” he recalled. “That was definitely cool.”

The program eventually bumped up to D-I and went 1-25 over a three-year stretch as the school’s small enrollment and a continual exodus of talent ruptured all momentum. That included an 0-10 record in Watson’s first season as head coach in 2018. By the end of the 2019 season, Nanakuli was down to 19 varsity players.

Then, something remarkable happened. Homegrown talent began to stay home. Among them was Kalili.

“A lot of people were telling me to go to other schools,” Kalili recalled. “Kapolei, Moanalua, places where they pass the ball more. I felt I had to stay in Nanakuli. I take a lot of pride in being from Nanakuli, where my family and friends are from.”

Kalili did more than stick around. He trained through the pandemic in a makeshift gym at home.

“During the pandemic, I realized I was way too undersized,” said Kalili, who added 30 pounds of muscle in two years. “My dad bought some weights. We have our own rack and barbells.”

Kalili also played lots of year-round football.

“Playing Pylon really helped me visualize and be able to get off the press (defense),” he said.

“I met David in intermediate school. I remember our first practice for JPS. We did one-on-ones and he would always beat me,” teammate Harley Lee said. “On and off the field, he’s a leader. He gives his absolute best effort. We’re like brothers. Every time we’re together, it’s a good time. I remember playing Call of Duty and Fortnite. No one would be able to break our bond.”

Kalili thrived in his high school’s culture, banging out a 4.0 grade-point average.

“I’m on track to be valedictorian. The work is tedious at times, but I’ve learned it’s something that I need to get done to succeed. I didn’t really try and work for it until my freshman year. That was when my dad (Chris) really talked to me about college and the opportunities with having good grades or not having good grades.”

He is looking at Pacific University (Ore.) as one possible landing spot. Another is Southwestern (Texas). He has also had some communication with Hawaii, which has a history of bringing in athletes who don’t fit the physical vitals but transform into game-changers.

At 5 feet, 6 inches and 150 pounds, Kalili could develop and become the next Chad Owens, a multi-sport Roosevelt graduate who prospered after walking on at UH back in the day. Owens became a 5-7, 180-pound professional, one of the CFL’s best receivers and returners.

Kalili is just getting started.

“David is the most dynamic receiver I have coached,” Watson said. “He possesses many great attributes. His greatest, in my opinion, is his football IQ. It’s not just understanding and adjusting routes, but the finer details such as footwork and alignment. That makes a big impact on positive plays. I’ve had the pleasure of coaching great receivers like Eric Au-Hoon Kaawa, Isain Wong, Clifford Cunningham, Keanu Momoa and Chyson Morgan. David has a place amongst these guys.”

Nanakuli (9-1) is preparing for Pac-Five, its first opponent in the First Hawaiian Bank/HHSAA Football State Championships. The Golden Hawks host the Wolfpack on Friday night. The winner travels to play King Kekaulike in the D-II semifinal round. The Wolfpack are playing in the state tournament for the first time in years.

“Our mentality for them is the same one we have every week. We treat it like a championship game,” Kalili said. “We watched a lot of film on them on Monday (last week), from a lot of different games. We have to look for our keys and make our plays.”

Once the season is over, Kalili will get ready for paddling. In the spring, he runs sprints for the track and field squad. Today, it’s all about these final few days, perhaps weeks, of wearing the black helmet and gold jersey for Nanakuli football. This year’s squad has 47 varsity players, and the reborn JV squad won the league title.

Kalili believes in the next generation of Golden Hawks.

“Keep your grades up. Do as good as you can in the classroom. Don’t listen to your critics. Represent your community,” he said. “And just work.”

DAVID KALILI

Nanakuli, senior

Football, paddling, track and field

>> Top 3 movies/shows

1. “Olympus Has Fallen,” 2. “Creed II,” 3. “Coco.” “I’ve probably watched ‘Olympus’ more than 10 times.”

>> Top 3 food/drink

1. Costco pizza, 2. Taco Bell, meal No. 6 (two chalupas, taco), 3. Blue Powerade

>> Top 3 food/drink at home

1. Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal, 2. Grilled cheese sandwich, 3. Mom’s spaghetti. “My mom (Krissy) makes it once or twice a week.”

>> Top 3 music artists (and favorite songs)

1. Drake, 2. J. Cole (“Wet Dreamz”), 3. The Weeknd (“Earned It”)

>> Favorite athlete: Julian Edelman

>> Favorite team: Hawaii

>> Funniest teammate: Nate Pele-Tukumoeatu. “He’s just really loud and the way he says things. We call him ‘Big Nate.’ ”

>> Smartest teammate: “Besides me, Kornelious Tabag. He takes college courses on top of AP classes.”

>> GPA: 4.0

>> Favorite class: P.E., eighth grade. “I really liked it at Nanakuli Intermediate. Sometimes, we’d go into the gym and play dodgeball with the seniors. That was really fun beating them.”

>> Favorite teacher: Mrs. (Kristin) Spear, second grade, Nanakuli Elementary. “There’s been a lot of good teachers, but someone who really made me like school was Mrs. Spear. She was just very outgoing. She would bring her guitar to school and sing songs. She is a math teacher. She would sing a lot of Bob Marley. ‘Three Little Birds.’ Everyone loves her. Everybody wanted to be in her class. She moved to Hilo after my sixth grade year.”

>> Most underrated offensive player: “Korn (Korenelious Tabag), he’s been under the radar, Hasn’t had many balls thrown to him, but he’s a hard worker and he’ll do what he’s ask to do. He’s known for being a great blocker.”

>> Most underrated defensive player: “(Cornerback) Christopher Paulo. He mostly plays corner. He’s an extremely hard worker. He has all the talent. He’s smart, football IQ is good. He really has that dog in him. I just feel like he’s unable to show all he do this year. I feel teams watch film on him and they’re scared to throw the ball on his side.”

>> Time machine: “I would go into the past, not too far. It would probably be after World War II, probably 1950. I would try and fit in, live life how they did back them. I’ve heard a lot of stories about back in the day. See how it would be to live without all the extra things we have now.”

>> Bucket list: “One of the places I want to do is see the Northern Lights. Go skydiving. Fly a plane. Jump off a canyon with a wing suit. Go bungee jumping. And go on a trip outer island with my friends.

>> Shoutouts: “Shout out my parents for guiding me and supporting me in my entire life with sports and school. Even through the recruiting process, helping me with applications and college questionnaires. I really want to thank the O-line. I don’t think they got enough love this year.”