Yamauchi to build on foundation as new Kalani boys basketball coach

The Kalani coaching chain resumes with Jaron Yamauchi.

The former Kalani baseball and basketball player — he also played junior varsity baseball — assisted Nathan Davis, Everett Frye and Noa Hussey. He enters his first season as the boys varsity head coach with an old-school work ethic, and a low-key approach.

“They laid an amazing foundation for what Kalani basketball should look like. I’m fortunate to inherit this program. I’m going to try to bring all their values,” said Yamauchi, 25. “Coach Davis gave me the biggest opportunity to learn when I would come back from college as a grad assistant. When Coach Frye took over, I was an assistant coach. When Coach Noa took over three years ago, I was a full-time assistant.”

Kalani went 6-5 in OIA East play last season with a senior-heavy squad. The Falcons defeated Waianae 59-41 in the quarterfinals of the Division II playoffs, then lost to Waipahu 37-34 in the semifinal round. The Falcons were 10-6 overall in Hussey’s final season.

Under Davis, Kalani won the OIA D-II title in 2017. It repeated in ’18 under Frye. The Falcons have not won a state crown yet, but came close in ’14 (runner-up), ’15 (runner-up), ’17 (runner-up) and ’19 (third place) at the D-II tourney.

Kalani also reached the semifinals of the ’75 state championships.

Practice — tryouts — began on Monday. On Saturday, Yamauchi spent his morning in a learning capacity.

“I’m going to watch HPU practice. We’re expecting a pretty big turnout. We’re only taking 15 or 16 (players),” said Yamauchi, who expects around 30 players for varsity tryouts. “Cutting kids is one of the hardest parts of the job.”

He played college basketball at Pacific University (Ore.).

“I had my playing career. It was good. I enjoyed it. I got to experience playing in college a little bit, and when I was done, I was done. I’m enjoying giving back and helping kids become the best they can be as players and people,” he said.

He is a full-time graduate student at UH.

“I’m getting my master’s in social work,” he said. “Hopefully, I’ll get to do some sort of social work with children and family. I love it.”