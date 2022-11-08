comscore Yamauchi to build on foundation as new Kalani boys basketball coach
Hawaii Prep World | Sports

Yamauchi to build on foundation as new Kalani boys basketball coach

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:54 p.m.

The Kalani coaching chain resumes with Jaron Yamauchi. Read more

Previous Story
At 2-8, Hawaii football team going through youth movement
Next Story
Scoreboard – Nov. 8, 2022

Scroll Up