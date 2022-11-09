Letter: All U.S. citizens should read Federalist Papers

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Donald Trump and the Republicans have made a shambles of the Constitution. But then again, so have Joe Biden and the Democrats. In the wake of the Roe reversal by the U.S. Supreme Court, U.S. Sen. Mazie Hirono pondered, “Who the heck would know what our Founding Fathers meant?” Read more

Donald Trump and the Republicans have made a shambles of the Constitution. But then again, so have Joe Biden and the Democrats. In the wake of the Roe reversal by the U.S. Supreme Court, U.S. Sen. Mazie Hirono pondered, “Who the heck would know what our Founding Fathers meant?”

I will tell you who: James Madison, Alexander Hamilton and John Jay, authors of the Federalist Papers. I challenge every American to read them and gain their understanding of the Constitution.

I would say the last president who truly understood the Constitution was Abraham Lincoln, as he used it for a means to an end, not as an agenda- setting prop. Citizens need to educate themselves so leaders can be elected who won’t trample on the intent of the Founding Fathers.

James Roller

Mililani

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter