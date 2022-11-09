Letter: Hawaii needs leaders with highest integrity

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

This election, the question we are asked is, “Who will fight for you?” Yet the question should be, “Who will do the right thing once they are in office?”

According to the Pew Research Center, trust in government is at an all-time low, and this must change.

The issues we face as an island community are urgent, and we need leaders with the highest level of integrity and ingenuity to guide us through. Candidates should accept the results of the election with grace and aloha, as well as their supporters, because that’s the local style.

Shana Kukila

Hilo

