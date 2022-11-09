Editorial | Letters Letter: Hawaii needs leaders with highest integrity Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! This election, the question we are asked is, “Who will fight for you?” Yet the question should be, “Who will do the right thing once they are in office?” Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. This election, the question we are asked is, “Who will fight for you?” Yet the question should be, “Who will do the right thing once they are in office?” According to the Pew Research Center, trust in government is at an all-time low, and this must change. The issues we face as an island community are urgent, and we need leaders with the highest level of integrity and ingenuity to guide us through. Candidates should accept the results of the election with grace and aloha, as well as their supporters, because that’s the local style. Shana Kukila Hilo EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Letter: Raised crosswalks pose safety hazard in Kaneohe