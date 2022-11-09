comscore Letter: Japan’s roads and cities are smooth, clean, safe
Letter: Japan’s roads and cities are smooth, clean, safe

What is wrong with Japan? I just returned from a two-week trip to southern Japan. I drove more than 2,000 miles on highways, toll roads and the narrowest rural country roads, and failed to hit a single pothole. Read more

