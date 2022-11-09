Letter: Lying is not the same as dissenting opinions

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Elon Musk, the “Chief Twit,” as he has branded himself, said he does not want Twitter to become “a free-for-all hellscape, where anything can be said with no consequences.” Read more

Elon Musk, the “Chief Twit,” as he has branded himself, said he does not want Twitter to become “a free-for-all hellscape, where anything can be said with no consequences.”

Reportedly in the first hours after Musk took ownership, racist, anti-Semitic, Islamophobic, homophobic and transphobic hate speech exploded. He then fired the staff that provided the consequences for saying such things.

Musk also has said dissenting views have been quashed for too long. He doesn’t seem to understand what “dissenting” means.

Here’s an example of dissension: One person thinks recreational marijuana should be legalized in Hawaii because it could potentially bring in a lot of revenue. Another person disagrees, saying the cost of oversight will exceed the amount of money collected. Those are dissenting opinions.

Lying in order to gain and remain in power is not dissension. Creating fear and using it to control others, calling for violence against entire groups of people or particular individuals — none of that is dissenting speech. It is corrupt power and hatred.

Violet E. Horvath

Nuuanu

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter