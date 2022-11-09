Editorial | Letters Letter: Lying is not the same as dissenting opinions Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Elon Musk, the “Chief Twit,” as he has branded himself, said he does not want Twitter to become “a free-for-all hellscape, where anything can be said with no consequences.” Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Elon Musk, the “Chief Twit,” as he has branded himself, said he does not want Twitter to become “a free-for-all hellscape, where anything can be said with no consequences.” Reportedly in the first hours after Musk took ownership, racist, anti-Semitic, Islamophobic, homophobic and transphobic hate speech exploded. He then fired the staff that provided the consequences for saying such things. Musk also has said dissenting views have been quashed for too long. He doesn’t seem to understand what “dissenting” means. Here’s an example of dissension: One person thinks recreational marijuana should be legalized in Hawaii because it could potentially bring in a lot of revenue. Another person disagrees, saying the cost of oversight will exceed the amount of money collected. Those are dissenting opinions. Lying in order to gain and remain in power is not dissension. Creating fear and using it to control others, calling for violence against entire groups of people or particular individuals — none of that is dissenting speech. It is corrupt power and hatred. Violet E. Horvath Nuuanu EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Letter: Raised crosswalks pose safety hazard in Kaneohe