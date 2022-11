Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Last month, the Army initiated a massive training exercise with nearly 6,400 soldiers across the islands. The U.S. Army Pacific’s new Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center training also includes other military branch personnel and international participants.

Troops are training at the Pohakuloa Training Area on Hawaii island; Pacific Missile Range Facility on Kauai; and Bellows Air Force Station, Dillingham Army Airfield, the Kahuku Training Area, Kawailoa mountain ranges, Helemano Plantation and Schofield Barracks ranges on Oahu. As the Army negotiates renewal of leases it holds on state-owned land, which expire in 2029, expect a concerted effort to retain access.